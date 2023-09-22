Construction worker killed in The Colony after tractor rolls over, officials say

The incident happened at the construction site of a hot springs resort that was announced earlier this week as coming soon to the Grandscape development

THE COLONY, Texas — A construction worker was found dead in The Colony on Friday morning after police say a tractor rolled on top of him.

Officials say fire and police were called at about 8:36 a.m. Friday to a construction site on the south side of the Grandscape entertainment district and development along Destination Drive.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still being invested by police and The Colony's Fire Marshal's Office, officials said.

A hot springs resort called WorldSprings is being built on the site where the incident happened. The resort is expected to open in Spring 2024, the company behind it announced earlier this week.