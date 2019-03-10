The McKinney Police Special Weapons and Tactics team responded to a shooting/stabbing in the Millennium Apartments in the 6500 block of McKinney Ranch Parkway shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Two people were injured and were taken by police to be treated at Medical Center McKinney. They are "stable and alert," police said.

After SWAT responded to the scene, the suspect, who was thought to be inside one of the apartment units, was not found. The investigation continues.

Police described the suspect as a 5-feet-11-inches black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a slender build. He is thought to be in his late teens to early 20s.

If anyone has any information, call McKinney police at (972)-547-2700.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information.

