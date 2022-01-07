Collin County health department warns of possible rabies exposure at community pool

Officials say a bat was seen in the pool and that it may have rabies due to its behavior.

Example video title will go here for this video

CELINA, Texas — Health officials in Collin County are warning residents about a possible exposure to rabies at a community pool on Friday.

Collin County Health Services said the possible exposure happened at the Heritage Celina Homeowner's Association community pool at 1231 Stanford Lane.

According to the health department, a bat was seen in and around the pool on Friday afternoon.

The department said that the bat may have rabies due to its reported behavior. The bat has not yet been located.

The county health department is now asking anyone who may have had physical contact with the bat to call the department's epidemiology program as soon as possible.

The department's number during regular business hours is 972-548-4707. However, if they need to be reached this weekend -- Friday, July 1, through Monday, July 4 -- residents should call the Collin County sheriff's dispatch at 972-547-5350 and ask for the epidemiologist on call.

Parents should ask their children if they had contact with the bat, the department said.