Stray cat in Denton County city confirmed to have rabies, officials say

KRUM, Texas — A stray cat in a Denton County city has tested positive for rabies, public health officials announced this week.

Denton County Public Health on Thursday said it confirmed a cat in a neighborhood in Krum had rabies. According to officials, the cat was found in the Dove Meadows community near Cory Court.

Health officials said residents who may have been exposed in that area between May 8 and May 18 are being notified. Those who believe they were exposed are also urged to call the public heath department at 940-349-2909.

"Rabies is a rare disease in domestic pets, but if contracted, almost always a fatal condition in humans," stated DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson. "We want to know if anyone was exposed to this cat between these dates so they can begin a rabies vaccination series immediately."

According to the DCPH, a person could be exposed if the cat nibbled, bit, scratched or licked the individual.