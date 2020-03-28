DALLAS — A small group of church members from The Potters House of Dallas are volunteering their time to help some health care workers and emergency first responders.

The volunteers spent Friday cooking, packing, and delivering meals for first responders who are working to help address the COVID-19 crisis.

During uncertain times, some people pray and others come together. However, social distancing rules and realities are preventing that across Dallas.

Two local chefs are leading a small group of volunteers inside the commercial kitchen at The Potters House of Dallas. They spent Friday cooking up meals of compassion.

Jordan Hora with The Potters House said, "We are delivering over 1,000 meals to the people that are really on the front lines of battling the coronavirus and COVID-19.”

The volunteers hope the dinners will brings some comfort.

Catering Manager Estella Ritter explained, "I think it’s amazing that we can show that we truly support our community in a time that it’s truly needed.”

The meals were boxed up and delivered to several hospitals and police stations across the greater Dallas area. The volunteers called it a small, yet significant, gesture.

"It's made with love,” Ritter said. “I hope that they feel that.”

The group knows health care professionals and emergency responders are sacrificing a lot. They are working longer hours, and missing time with their own families while trying to keep the greater community safe.

"I just want to say thank you,” Ritter said. “We appreciate you, and I know that may seem redundant, but we’re grateful.”

