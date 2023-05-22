This new 'Lagoon' is opening in Cedar Hill Memorial Day weekend

The city says residents with a pre-admission ticket can enjoy the free grand opening event from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. There will be food and music.

CEDAR HILL, Texas — One of the largest public pools in the Best Southwest is holding its grand opening in Cedar Hill this Memorial Day weekend.

The city of Cedar Hill says the Lagoon at Virginia Weaver Park, located at 631 Somerset Drive, aims to “provide a safe and enjoyable place to cool off and time with family and friends” this summer.

The city says residents with a pre-admission ticket can enjoy the free grand opening event from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. There will be free food, music and giveaways. The parking lot will be open to the public at 11 a.m.

If all pre-admission tickets are sold out, the city says residents and visitors to the park can enjoy complimentary admission on Saturday until 5 p.m. based on capacity limits.

Concession vouchers and giveaways will be available to the first 300 people to arrive.

The original location, Crawford Park Pool, first opened its doors in the mid-70s. Now, transformed as The Lagoon at Weaver Park, it will include a zero-depth entry pool, a separate lap swim pool, a lazy river, a three-turn slide and play features. There will also be features and amenities for residents and visitors in the area, the city says.

“This project was highly anticipated and truly a collaboration between our city leaders and local community members. We had many members of our community help determine what this pool would look like and how it would best serve our city,” City of Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason said. “I have no doubt that this pool will make our citizens proud and will serve our area well for many years to come.”