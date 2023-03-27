Major projects are revitalizing this North Texas city's downtown

City officials say "it will feel like Cedar Hill in a new, exciting way while still holding the history here."

CEDAR HILL, Texas — Big changes are happening in Cedar Hill, with major projects underway in the downtown area.

Lake Moreno Partners started the redevelopment of 40,000 square feet in the downtown district in 2018, but further construction was pushed due with the pandemic, and resumed this year.

Although they focus on one area, Cedar Hill’s Director of Economic Development, Henry Florsheim, says the improvements “are part of a much bigger initiative, not just for downtown,” but for the entire community.

This part of the project will transform historic buildings at West Belt Line Road and Broad Street into a mix of restaurant, retail, and office spaces, creating a magnet for entertainment, while still staying true to its roots.

“It will feel like Cedar Hill in a new, exciting way while still holding the history here," Florsheim says.

At the same time, the city is wrapping up construction on the first phase of its Downtown Complete Streets Project.

The goals of the plan are to bring things like wider sidewalks, programmed parking, street furniture and tree lighting to Old Town Square – ultimately making the area more accessible and bring people together.

"We're building connectivity, not just within the downtown district, but all up and down this quarter to build a new experience for our citizens and for visitors too," Florsheim says.

Those connections downtown will eventually allow people to get to other projects in the works more easily, like the new library, museum and signature park.