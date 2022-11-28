Vanessa Guillen's sister: Cecily Aguilar to enter plea in murder trial Tuesday

Cecily Aguilar's trial is set for Jan. 23 next year.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — The sister of murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen shared on Twitter Monday night that Cecily Aguilar will be back in federal court Tuesday to submit her plea in the case.

In her tweet, Mayra Guillen said Aguilar will be pleading "guilty or not guilty."

"[Tuesday], we will face this monster in court," she wrote. "... Cecily Aguilar is the person that participated in the disappearance of my sister's body... & countless other disturbing details that I can't bare to type or say."

6 News confirms Aguilar will be back in federal court at 1:30 p.m., but the reason why was not disclosed.

6 News reached out to both the federal prosecutors and the defense team to confirm Mayra Guillen's claim, but we did not receive a reply back at the time this article was published.

Story continues below.

TOMORROW, we will face this monster in court. She will be pleading GUILTY or not guilty… Cecily Aguilar is the person that participated in the disappearance of my sisters body… & countless other disturbing details that I can’t bare to type or say. #JusticeforVanessaGuillen pic.twitter.com/Yt0Cm4MnsL — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) November 29, 2022

Aguilar, who is the only person charged in Vanessa Guillen's murder, was indicted with 11 counts by a grand jury last July.

She reportedly helped her boyfriend and Vanessa Guillen's fellow soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, dismember and bury her remains near the Leon River in Bell County, according to court documents.

Guillen was killed on April 22, 2020 on post by Robinson, according to a FBI criminal complaint. Robinson, with the help of Aguilar, later dismembered Guillen's body and buried her remains near the Leon River in Bell County, the complaint alleges.

Guillen's remains were later found on June, 30, 2020. The next day, Robinson shot and killed himself, which left people wondering why he murdered her if they didn't have any connection to each other.

Jury selection in Aguilar's trial is set for Monday, Jan. 23 next year.