Employees of a catering service that supplies food on American Airlines flights are protesting Tuesday outside the airlines' headquarters in Fort Worth.

Dozens of workers from Gate Gourmet and LSG Sky Chefs line the sidewalk outside the building, holding signs in their fight for higher wages.The union is demanding the catering business increase pay.

Some protestors have started to sit at intersections and have been arrested by Fort Worth police officers.

LSG Sky Chefs officials said its federal mediator have been working since May to negotiate with the employee union to improve wages.

"While this is a short period of time to negotiate a complex labor agreement, we feel progress is being made with the help of the federal mediator," the company said in a written statement.

The catering group also said it hopes "will act lawfully as they exercise their right to demonstrate or protest."

American Airlines said in a written statement the company is confident the union representing the employees and LSG will come to an agreement.

"We understand that a new contract will, ultimately, increase the costs to LSG Sky Chef’s customers, including American. While we are not part of the ongoing negotiations, we urge both LSG Sky Chefs and Unite Here to bargain in good faith and get a deal done," the statement said.