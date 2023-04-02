x
2 killed in Carrollton wrong-way crash, police say

The wrong-way driver and a second vehicle's driver were pronounced dead on the scene.
CARROLLTON, Texas — Two people died in a three-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, Carrollton Police said.  

Police said the accident happened just after 5:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Northbound Interstate Highway 35E

Police said their initial investigation shows there were three vehicles involved, one of which was driving the wrong way, heading northbound in the southbound lanes. 

The wrong-way driver and a second vehicle's driver were pronounced dead on the scene. A third driver involved in the crash was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Police are still investigating the crash. No other details were released.

