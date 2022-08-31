Car carrying 5 teens crashes into creek in Carrollton, police say

Police said the 3 back seat passengers were taken to a hospital.

CARROLLTON, Texas — Five high school students were involved in a crash in Carrollton Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Carrollton Police said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Parker Road. This is east of The Lakes at Castle Hills and south of The Colony High School.

Police said the car the teens were in was traveling westbound when the driver lost control, causing the car to go airborne. The car landed upside down in a creek.

Three passengers in the back seat of the car were taken to the hospital, police said. The driver and front seat passenger were not injured.