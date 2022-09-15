Car auction company sets all-time sales record at Dallas event

That $55.2 million was an 84% sell-through rate and a 50% increase from the auction's previous record of $36.8 million.

DALLAS — An antique car collecting company just set a new record during its most recent event in Dallas.

Mecum’s Dallas 2022 classic and collector car auction had a record-setting event with 1,191 vehicles sold for more than $55.2 million in sales. The 12th annual Dallas auction happened from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10.

That $55.2 million was an 84% sell-through rate and a 50% increase from the auction's previous record of $36.8 million. The number of consignments increased by 45% over last year’s Dallas event, and ticket sales saw a 60% increase.

Top-selling vehicles in Dallas included three Ford GTs as well as a 2006 Heritage Edition with one owner and 420 miles that sold for $704,000.

Desirable Mopars also landed among the top 10 list with a rare, one-of-503 1969 Dodge Daytona that had a final sale price of $418,000 nabbing the fourth spot. A 1970 Plymouth Superbird with 13,900 miles landed seat five with $324,500.

From the prewar era, some of those vehicles sold include a 1935 Packard 1204 Victoria Custom Convertible that sold for $319,000, which was followed by a 1993 Ferrari 512TR that went for $312,400. A 2012 McLaren MP4-12C Gemballa GT had a final sale price of $308,000.

More than 10 private collections were offered in Dallas with the headlining, no-reserve Butler Estate offering reaching a grand total of more than $8.43 million in all and multiple other collection offerings achieved aggregate seven-figure totals as well.

The complete top 10 collector car sales at the Mecum Dallas 2022 auction include:

2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition (Lot F85.1) at $704,000 2005 Ford GT (Lot S102) at $467,500 2006 Ford GT (Lot F88) at $434,500 1969 Dodge Daytona (Lot S148) at $418,000 1970 Plymouth Superbird (Lot S187) at $324,500 1935 Packard 1204 Victoria Custom Convertible (Lot S111) at $319,000 1993 Ferrari 512TR (Lot S141.1) at $312,400 2012 McLaren MP4-12C Gemballa GT (Lot S134.1) at $308,000 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom Bubble Top (Lot S157) at $280,500 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Custom Hardtop (Lot F115) at $275,000

Mecum’s next live auction event will be held this weekend in Fountain City, Wisconsin, featuring cars and collectibles from Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum.

The Mecum Auction Company collects vintage and antique cars and motorcycles and hosts auctions throughout the United States during the year.