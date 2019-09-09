Duncanville Boy Scout Troop 129 is trying to figure out how to move forward after someone stole a trailer containing all their camping equipment.

“They feel like they were targeted for no reason,” troop committee chair Bettie George said. “We teach them to be trustworthy and loyal and be good citizens and respectful to each other and to have somebody be this disrespectful to them is kind of disheartening to them.”

Gregory Smith is one member of the 25-person troop.

“When I heard about it I was kind of shocked, surprised,” Smith said. “We lost a lot of things because of it, like our stoves to cook on, lanyards for our light source when it’s dark out, and also our med kit which is pretty useful.”

“I don’t know how we’re going to get our stuff around to all the other places, we have a lot of stuff to bring,” Boy Scout Thomas Wirgau said.

Sadly, it appears to have been a targeted attack. The trailer was taken from a gated area where several other trailers were also parked. The unit that belongs to the troop was the only one with stuff inside.

“It’s used on a regular basis on our campouts which is where our boys work really hard to earn their ranks and their different merit badges,” George said.

If you are interested in helping the boy scouts with new equipment you can call Bettie at 972-467-1080 or email bettiegeorge@ourgraceplace.org.

There is also an Amazon wish list that you can find right here.

