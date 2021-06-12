Body found behind property in Fort Worth

Initial information showed the person was found in the back of the property along the tree line.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was found dead Saturday afternoon behind a building in Fort Worth off East Lancaster Avenue, police said.

Officers responded about 5:13 p.m. to the 2600 block of E. Lancaster Avenue.

Initial information showed the body was found in the back of the property along the tree line in water. The circumstances of the incident are unclear at this time, such as how the person died, police said.

No further details about the person have been released.