Officials: 1 person killed Saturday in Fort Worth shooting

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the deadly shooting.

FORT WORTH, Texas — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon at the 1500 block of Denver Avenue in Fort Worth, police said.

Authorities said the male was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released at this time.

Police said it is unknown what led to the shooting. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.