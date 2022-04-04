Blue Bell by drone? Get ready to see these buzzing around Frisco soon

The company Wing is launching its first commercial drone delivery service in Frisco and Little Elm on Thursday.

FRISCO, Texas — You've probably heard about the prospect of drone deliveries for years. Now you might actually see them in your neighborhood.

The company Wing is launching its first commercial drone delivery service in Frisco and Little Elm on Thursday. This will be Wing's first launch in a major metro area.

And while they're starting out small, with the two neighboring suburbs north of Dallas, they plan to expand based on demand.

Here's how the system works:

Wing is partnering with four companies to deliver their products: Walgreens, easyvet (prescription pet medications), Texas Health (first-aid kits), and -- wait for it -- Blue Bell.

Yes, if you're in Wing's service area, you'll have a chance to order ice cream via drone. And Wing says they've found a way to keep the iconic Texas treat frozen on the trip to your doorstep.

Are you in the service area? If you live in Frisco or Little Elm, you might be.

But again, Wing is starting small, so they're asking that anyone who's interested in getting drone delivery to sign up on their website. When their home is eligible for the drone service, they'll be notified by Wing.

But how does it work? Like most delivery services, Wing has an app that will display all of the businesses available for delivery in your area.

Once you place an order, instead of a driver picking up your order, the product is packaged and secured on a Wing drone and then delivered to your home.

The app will then track your order's deliver as the drone makes its way to you.

When the drone arrives, it lowers your order down on a tether and unclips it.

Wing's drones can carry up to three pounds. Drone pilots monitor the flights but the drones fly autonomously.

Some residents will have experience: WFAA in December talked to one resident, Greg Allbright, who participated in trial runs for Wing.