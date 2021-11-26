Black Friday shoppers hit stores in hopes of avoiding delivery delays that come with online shopping

Online shopping is a convenient, popular option that many take advantage of. But this year, people are choosing to shop in-person to avoid package delivery delays.

DALLAS — Black Friday shopping has certainly evolved over recent years.

For some families, getting up early and waiting in long lines to score Black Friday deals is a tradition. That was the scene at the Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth early Friday morning.

But for others, shopping habits have changed.

“We woke up pretty early and then waited until about 11 a.m. to get out of the house,” David Thompson said.

“We’re not in a rush,” Marcella Barreras said. “I remember in high school, we’d go at like 5 in the morning, but not anymore. I’d rather just sleep in and go later. Or just shop online.”

Online shopping and curbside pick-up are convenient options that many shoppers have taken advantage of since the pandemic began.

At the same time, due to concerns over potential delivery delays and packages not arriving in time for the Christmas holiday, North Texas stores were filled with people shopping in-person Friday.

“I browse a lot online, but then I’ll still buy in the store because I can get it right there,” Thompson said.

These delivery delays are something small business owner Aimee Hughes has experienced firsthand.

“For the apparel for men, it is the hardest to get, much harder than women’s. There’s been quite a bit of delay," Hughes, owner of Bella & Brawn, said. "We’ve had to rely on our good neighbors like Trader Joe’s, for example, for bags when our bags have not made it in. It’s been a little struggle, actually.”

Want to make sure your gifts arrive on time this year? Consider shopping on Saturday, which is Small Business Saturday.