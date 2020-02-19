BEDFORD, Texas — Bedford police are investigating a police shooting that left an officer with a broken arm and a man shot in the leg early Wednesday morning.

Police officials said the incident began when an officer tried to stop a driver around 2 a.m. on the 1000 block of Circle Lane. The driver missed a turn and hit the curb, deploying the airbags.

He then allegedly got out of his vehicle and approached the officer, police on the scene said, while telling the officer he had a weapon and motioning with his hand behind his back to indicate that as well.

The officer then backed away, giving the man verbal commands, but he continued to approach and say he was going to harm him, according to police.

The officer then fired his gun, shooting the man in the leg. He ran about twenty yards before being taken down by the officer, officials said.

The officer suffered a broken arm during the arrest. He is still being treated for his injuries, according to police.

The man was transported to the hospital for his leg to be treated, but is stable and is expected to be released into custody soon, police said.

