BB gun found inside backpack at Lake Worth ISD middle school, district says

FORT WORTH, Texas — A BB gun was found inside a backpack at a Lake Worth ISD middle school on Tuesday morning, the district said.

Lake Worth ISD said in a statement that staff members had received a report around 9:05 a.m. of a student with a gun in a backpack at Lucyle Collins Middle School.

According to the district, a school resource officer and staff located the backpack in question at 9:10 a.m. and found a BB gun inside. The student involved was taken to the office, the district said.

There were no injuries reported at the school, according to the district.

"Thanks to our fast-acting students who reported this, and as always, we encourage them that if they see or hear something, to say something," Lake Worth ISD said in a statement.