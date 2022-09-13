x
BB gun found inside backpack at Lake Worth ISD middle school, district says

The district said staff members received a report around 9:05 a.m. of a student with a gun in a backpack at Lucyle Collins Middle School.
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

FORT WORTH, Texas — A BB gun was found inside a backpack at a Lake Worth ISD middle school on Tuesday morning, the district said.

Lake Worth ISD said in a statement that staff members had received a report around 9:05 a.m. of a student with a gun in a backpack at Lucyle Collins Middle School.

According to the district, a school resource officer and staff located the backpack in question at 9:10 a.m. and found a BB gun inside. The student involved was taken to the office, the district said.

There were no injuries reported at the school, according to the district.

"Thanks to our fast-acting students who reported this, and as always, we encourage them that if they see or hear something, to say something," Lake Worth ISD said in a statement.

Law enforcement and the district are investigating the incident. The district did not immediately say if the student faces disciplinary actions or charges.

