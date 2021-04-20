AT&T’s big downtown Dallas redevelopment effort could be ‘completely open’ this summer

The project ran into delays amid the pandemic in 2020.

DALLAS — AT&T's downtown Dallas redevelopment project is getting closer to a full opening.

The effort was held back by the challenges of the pandemic last year, even as some elements have been up and running. The Dallas-based telecommunications company’s project at its headquarters includes an updated campus-like feel and new restaurants.

“The AT&T Discovery District brings our brand to life through technology, culture and entertainment,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “While some elements are already open to the public, we hope that the full experience we’ve created will be completely open later this summer.”

AT&T had set its grand opening for May 2020 for the development. It was still relatively early in the pandemic, and a company spokesman said the company would be monitoring the situation at the time.

The effort, which has been pegged at $100 million in the past, is a large project featuring open spaces alongside massive buildings that house company employees. The campus features art, places for refreshment and some cutting-edge video options.

AT&T is investing in a new headquarters as it reaches out to the local community and looks to attract and retain talent. The site sits in a historic part of downtown Dallas around the intersection of Jackson and Akard streets.