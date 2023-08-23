$295 million AT&T Stadium refresh to get underway as soon as January

Delivery for the work is slated for July 2025.

At least a portion of the anticipated renovations at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, is expected to get underway in January.

A filing with the state, called "AT&T Stadium Interior Refresh," teased a refresh of premium clubs and suites for the retractable-roof stadium in Arlington. The work would include new millwork and finishes, it said.

HKS Inc. is listed as the design firm on the filing for the project expected to encompass 575,000 square feet and holds an anticipated construction cost of $180 million.

Delivery for the work is slated for July 2025.

AT&T Stadium first opened in 2009 and hosts major sporting events, such as the Cotton Bowl Classic, in addition to a variety of other entertainers.

In December, Sports Business Journal, an affiliate publication of the Dallas Business Journal, reported the Cowboys plan up to $295 million in upgrades to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, its biggest renovation to the stadium since it opened in 2009.

The scope of the renovations are not intended radically change the way the stadium looks and feels, sources told the SBJ at the time, but is designed to “refresh premium spaces ahead of some key lease renewals and upgrade technology and other back-of-the-house services ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”