Woman in her 20s, shot and killed at Arlington apartment complex, police say

The names of those involved in the shooting have not been released as of Saturday afternoon.

A woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning inside an apartment complex in Arlington, officials say.

Around 2 a.m., Arlington police responded to a shooting call near the 2500 block of Forest Point Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman in her 20s who had been shot. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials say.

Her name has not been released at this time, pending next of kin, police say.

Officers initially detained a man who they say was dating the woman and was involved in the shooting.

Authorities say after interviewing with the man they realized the incident may have occurred due to the gun being “handled in a negligent manner.”

The man, who has not been publicly identified has been released, according to police.

Officials say the case will be forwarded to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

