A toddler was shot in the head in Arlington Sunday and another child was shot in the buttocks in a separate shooting, according to police. The toddler was taken to Mansfield Methodist, then immediately flown to Cook Children’s.

Police said they have not ruled out the possibility that an adolescent in the home "accessed the firearm & discharged it at the direction of the toddler."

In another incident in Arlington, police say an 8-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks, possibly while she or family/friends played with a gun.

And in Fort Worth, a 4-year-old child was shot and killed by a sibling, police said.

