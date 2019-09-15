A 4-year-old Fort Worth child was shot by a sibling Sunday morning, according to Fort Worth police. The child was taken to an area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

The incident happened around 11:42 a.m. in the 7700 block of Greengage Drive in south Fort Worth near Chisholm Trail Parkway.

The Fort Worth Police Crime Scene Search Unit, Homicide Detectives and Crimes Against Children Detectives are currently processing the scene and conducting interviews, police said. The Homicide Unit will conduct a follow-up investigation.

In separate cases in Arlington, two other children were shot in two separate shootings Sunday.

