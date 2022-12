Police said no arrests have been made and an investigation was ongoing.

ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting outside of an Arlington restaurant, police said Monday evening.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Lisa's Chicken in the 1600 block of W. Division Street, Arlington Police told WFAA.

One person, a man, died at the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made and an investigation was ongoing.