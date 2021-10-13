Arlington resident wins $1 million scratch ticket lottery prize

This was the second of 12 top prizes worth $1 million that has been claimed in this game.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A North Texas won a $1 million lottery prize this week, according to the Texas Lottery.

An Arlington resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket that is worth $1 million. It came from the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.

The ticket was purchased at Circle K #2744507, located at 3980 S. Belt Line Road, in Grand Prairie. This is near the intersection of Interstate 20 and FM 1382.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

This was the second of 12 top prizes worth $1 million that has been claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $381 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes, according to the Texas Lottery.

Last December, a Forney resident claimed a $5 million scratch-off prize from the game called $200 Million Ca$h.

Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $27.6 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.