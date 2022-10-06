Bye-bye, fines! Arlington Public Library no longer charging for overdue items

The library is waiving patrons' current fines for the next few weeks. Their goal is to "eliminate financial barrier and provide a more equitable service."

ARLINGTON, Texas — If you've been ducking and dodging to avoid a fine from the Arlington Public Library (APL), you can relax for the next few weeks. As of last Saturday, they announced that they're going fine free.

Patrons will no longer be charged for any library items that are overdue. Anyone that currently has a fine will have them waived off for the next few weeks.

We're waiting to hear back from the City of Arlington to confirm when those fines will be active again.

Keep in mind, fees for damaged or lost items or any overdue charges for consortium or Interlibrary Loan items will still apply. Waives will only apply to overdue fees.

The APL's goal for ending overdue fines is to eliminate financial barriers for patrons and make their service more equitable. According to APL, overdue fees have done more harm to lower-income communities than it has to encourage on-time returns.

“This is a significant step in removing barriers to access. Becoming a fine-free library is our commitment to leveling opportunities for all patrons,” Library Director Norma Zuniga said. “By eliminating overdue fines, I hope we can reconnect with patrons who have not visited the library in a long time.”