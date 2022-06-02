Amir Locke, 22-year-old killed by Minneapolis police during no-knock warrant, was set to move to Dallas

Amir Locke’s family says the young man was getting ready to move to Dallas this week to be closer to his mom.

DALLAS — Amir Locke’s family says the 22-year-old was getting ready to move to Dallas this week to be closer to his mom.

Locke’s mom, Karen Wells, says she just finished purchasing a design logo for her son.

Locke was killed by an officer at the Minneapolis Police Department last week during a no-knock warrant. His name was not listed in the warrant.

“My heart is hurting, deep pain. Deep sorrow,” said Andre Locke, Amir’s father.

“Never would I have imagined standing up here and talking about the execution of my son by the Minneapolis Police Department. He was at a sleepover at his cousin’s place,” said Wells.

Body camera video shows police using a key to enter an apartment to execute a no-knock warrant, which Locke was not named in.

This video is graphic.

•Shows how Amir Locke was gunned down by @MinneapolisPD during a no knock warrant.

•Amir was wrapped in a blanket, sleeping when officers opened the door.

•Locke had a gun,&pointed in the direction of officers.



•Amir had plans to move to Dallas@wfaa pic.twitter.com/DP8C8J8sh1 — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) February 7, 2022

A SWAT team stormed in, identified themselves and then kickd the sofa where Locke was wrapped in a blanket, sleeping.

Officer Mark Hannaman is seen on camera firing at least 3 shots, killing the 22-year-old man less than 10 seconds after going into the apartment.

Wells says her son had a permit to carry a gun for protection because of his job as a DoorDash food delivery driver.

“My son Amir, who was born, and raised in the twin cities, law abiding citizen, did everything he was supposed to do,” said Wells.

According to police, Locke was armed with a handgun and pointed it in the direction of the officers.

“He wasn’t even awake, he was in a deep sleep when the officers entered the residence... I want everyone to know they kicked that couch, and startled him,” said Locke.

Across Minneapolis, thousands marched the streets demanding the officer be fired.

“22 days of peace, i want you all to start with 22 days of peace,” said Locke.

Amir Locke was getting ready to move to Dallas this week.



On Wednesday, he was killed by Minneapolis Police.



22y/o was getting ready to start his own business. Mom just helped him purchase a design logo.



His passion was to help young children. ❤️#AmirLocke@wfaa pic.twitter.com/TEJAbTTYc4 — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) February 7, 2022

Twenty-two days of peace in honor of the 22-year-old who was getting ready to start his own business in the Dallas area, and he was aspiring to be a musician like his father.

Locke’s mom just helped him purchase a design logo where he wanted to help young children.

“Was raised with morals, and values loved by so many," she said.