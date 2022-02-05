x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead, 1 injured in parking lot shooting in Arlington shopping center, police say

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 4100 block of S. Cooper Street near I-20.
Credit: WFAA

ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center in Arlington Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting just before 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Cooper Street, near Interstate 20. Arriving officers found two men lying on the ground, according to police.

Police said one of them, a 31-year-old, died at the scene, while the other, a 29-year-old, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims were not immediately identified.

Police said multiple people were detained for questioning. Homicide detectives were still interviewing them as of 9 p.m.

According to police, they believe the shooting was not random,

Further details were not released as the investigation continues.

Related Articles

In Other News

Suspect dead after four killed, including child, in overnight Corsicana shootings