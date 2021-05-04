Police tracking ambulance stolen from Dallas fire station

The ambulance was stolen from a fire station near John West Road and Hunnicut Road, officials said.

Police are tracking a stolen ambulance that has moved residential streets in the McKinney area after traveling eastbound Highway 380 in McKinney.

The ambulance had made its way from Interstate 20 to Interstate 635 northbound through Mesquite, Garland and Dallas, before getting on US 75 in Richardson.

The ambulance exited the freeway at Allen Drive in Plano and entered residential streets before getting onto northbound State Highway 121 at US 75 in the McKinney area, according to aerial footage of the situation.