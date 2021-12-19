Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl abducted in Collin County town of Fairview, officials say

According to a flyer from Texas DPS, the suspect and suspect vehicle are unknown at this time.

FAIRVIEW, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who was abducted in the Collin County town of Fairview, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The alert was issued Sunday evening for Hayley Giandoni, who was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Stone Hinge Drive, just off Stacy Road.

Fairview is a town located just east of Allen.

Giandoni is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflaged leggings.

Law enforcement officials believe she is in "grave or immediate danger."