Inmate escapes from FCI Seagoville camp, officials say

SEAGOVILLE, Texas — An inmate escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Seagoville's satellite camp Saturday night, officials said Sunday.

The inmate, 35-year-old Josue Coy, was discovered missing around 8 p.m., officials said. He is Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds, officials said. He was serving a 64-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified, and the person started an internal investigation. The satellite camp at FCI Seagoville is a minimum-facility facility and houses 96 male inmates.