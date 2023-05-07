Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce issues apology for 'insensitive' social media post following fatal mass mall shooting

The chamber shared a Facebook post warmly welcoming the "Pulling Triggers, Pulling Corks" organization to its membership Sunday morning. They later deleted the post.

ALLEN, Texas — The Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce has issued an apology on social media for a post that was shared to their Facebook page Sunday.

The chamber published on Sunday morning a scheduled post that warmly welcomed the group "Pulling Triggers, Pulling Corks" to its ranks -- the morning after a deadly mass shooting within its city at the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

After sharp criticism for the posting, the chamber took down the social media post, and later published an apology.

In the apology, the chamber said that, while scheduling posts ahead of time is standard practice for its social media policy, this particular post was deleted because it was "insensitive and should not have been published" in the immediate wake of the Saturday afternoon shooting that at least nine dead and several others injured.

"These senseless acts of violence have no place in any community and deepest condolences are with the victims, their families, and the communities of Allen and Fairview," wrote the chamber.

This morning the Chamber had a scheduled post publish for a new member of the chamber. While this is standard practice... Posted by Allen Fairview Chamber on Sunday, May 7, 2023

According to its website, "Pulling Triggers and Pulling Corks" is a group for people that enjoy learning about firearms and drinks like wine or whiskey.

"Pulling Triggers and Pulling Corks is the melding of two Amazing Worlds, that can be enjoyed individually or combined during one event…But never at the same time," the website reads.

The Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce's since-deleted post about the company included a photo of Pulling Triggers and Pulling Corkk's logo, which features a firing pistol and a champagne bottle being uncorked in celebration.

What do we know about the Allen shooting so far?

Nine people died, including the suspect, in a shooting at an Allen outlet mall Saturday afternoon, and President Joe Biden confirmed the victims who died included children, although he did not specify how many.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday.

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd confirmed the deaths in a news conference Saturday night, and also said that seven people were still being treated in area hospitals.

The victims' names have not yet been released. The suspected shooter was identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, according to law enforcement sources.

Biden's statement also said the suspect was "in tactical gear armed with an AR-15-style assault weapon" as he shot people at the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

"Eight Americans — including children — were killed yesterday in the latest act of gun violence to devastate our nation," Biden said. "Jill and I are praying for their families and for others critically injured, and we are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly and courageously to save lives."