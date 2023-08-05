3-year-old victim killed in Allen mall shooting remembered by teacher

James Cho was the youngest victim who died in the shooting. His mother and father were also killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ALLEN, Texas — On Monday, friends of the Cho family identified parents Kyu and Cindy and their 3-year-old son, James, as victims killed in the Allen Premium Outlets mall shooting in Allen, Texas.

At a memorial set up outside the mall, Trinity Whitley told WFAA she was James’ daycare teacher in McKinney.

“[James] was innocent, and he did nothing wrong,” Whitley said. “He usually wore elephant bibs and shirts. He loved elephants, loved elephants.”

The cross at the memorial with James’ name has a stuffed elephant toy pinned on it.

“He was sweet and smart, and he was so cute,” Whitley continued. “And he was brilliant child. I've never actually met a 3-year-old that was that smart. He was three and he was writing his own name.”

Whitley said James’ mother, Cindy, was her dentist.

"His mom, she was so sweet, and she would always say thank you that [the daycare staff] always takes care of her son," she said.

Whitley brought a green balloon to add to the memorial, which was James’ favorite color, she said.

“He was a super sweet kid and every day we’re going to miss him. And there won’t be a day we’re not thinking about him,” she added.

Kyu and Cindy's other son, 6-year-old William, remains hospitalized but was released from the ICU, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

Prestonwood Christian Academy shared William is a student at the school and in a video said it's providing counseling for students and staff.

Hundreds of people came by the memorial at the mall on Monday.