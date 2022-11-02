Missing woman planned to drive to Waco; vehicle last seen in Alvord, says DCSO

The Denton County Sheriff's Office says Prudence Dodd was at her sister's home in Justin, then left with the intent to see her son in Waco.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — The Denton County Sheriff's Office is calling on the public to help find a woman who was planning to drive to Waco.

They say 81-year-old Prudence Dodd was first at her sister's home in Justin at about 1 p.m. Tuesday. She left the home with the intent to go to her son's home in Waco, but she never made it there.

Dodd's vehicle was last seen at 3:30 p.m. that day traveling northbound on Highway 287 in Alvord.

The sheriff's office says Dodd is five feet two inches and weights around 180 pounds. She was wearing a black dress and a gray cardigan sweater before going missing.

Dodd was recently diagnosed with the onset of dementia. She's insulin-dependent but doesn't have her medication. Dodd also has neuropathy in her feet and needs a cane or walker.

Her vehicle is a grey 2016 Dodge Caravan with the Texas license plate KYZ6468.

Anyone with any information should call Denton County Sheriff’s Office at 940-349-1600 or Investigator Richard Anders 940-453-0927.