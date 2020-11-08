Woman missing since July was last seen at Watauga Road Bingo Hall, Fort Worth police say

Officials are offering up to $1,000 for information related to Carolyn Kay Riggins' whereabouts.

Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old woman who has been missing since last month.

Authorities said Carolyn Kay Riggins was last seen on July 11 at the Watauga Road Bingo Hall at 6535 Watauga Road.

She is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. Police said Riggins may be wearing glasses and a brown wig; her natural hair is grey/brown.

Riggins was last seen wearing an olive green top, dark denim pants, and dark shoes or black boots.

Authorities said she drives a Tan 2002 Lincoln Town Car with Texas license plate No. CGB-1453.

Officials are offering up to $1,000 for information related to Riggins' whereabouts.