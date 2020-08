Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call 817-392-4327. Callers can remain anonymous.

Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in the investigation into a 31-year-old man's death in January, a Facebook post from the department said.

Darius Marable was killed the night of Jan. 28, police said. Around 10 p.m. that night, multiple assailants had forced their way into his home on the 3900 block of Griggs Court and shot him.