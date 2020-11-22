x
58-year-old woman killed in crash, Dallas police say

Police said investigators will be filing a "failed to stop and render aid" offense in the case.
A 58-year-old woman died after she was hit by a vehicle Saturday night, Dallas police said. 

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on the 9200 block of Forest Lane.

Dallas police say the woman was hit in the westbound lane of traffic. A witness told police they saw a large white vehicle fleeing from the crash.

First responders took the woman to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

