4 suspects hid inside apartment after allegedly firing shots at Arlington business, police say

No injuries were reported during the incident.

An investigation is underway after four people hid inside an apartment following a shooting incident Wednesday morning in Arlington, officials said.

Arlington police said around 11:50 a.m., officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired at a business near Ashford Lane and North Collins Street.

After the incident, witnesses told authorities they saw the suspects run into the 903 Apartment Complex.

Police said they were able to identify which apartment the suspects ran into and instructed the suspects to come out of the unit. At that point, two of the suspects walked out.

Authorities said the other two people inside the unit eventually exited the apartment after "additional communication from officers."

All four suspects were detained. Officials have not released their names. Police said they are working on obtaining a search warrant for the apartment the suspects hid in.

The suspects are also being interviewed by detectives as they try to figure out what prompted the shooting. Arrests and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.