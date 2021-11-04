Three years later, a Dallas mother who lost two sons in one night is still waiting for justice to arrive

On Oct. 24, 2018, brothers Marco, 40, and Burnis Clewis, 51, died just minutes apart. Detectives are still working to make any arrests in the case.

DALLAS, Texas — Three years ago, Earline Caldwell looked into a WFAA camera after losing two of her sons in one night and promised she wouldn't shed a tear until her family received justice.

Her resolve, strength, and faith in any closure were remarkable.

Three years later? Caldwell's moment of justice has yet to arrive, and she admits that she's cried too many times to count.

"I thought I would be back to my old self, but it's been a living nightmare," Caldwell told WFAA recently. "I am still where I was three years ago, and I find myself crying every night on my pillow."

On Oct. 24, 2018, detectives with Dallas police said that several suspects drove by and shot up the home of 40-year-old Marco Clewis.

Clewis lived in the 4200 block of Copeland Street, and so did his brother, 51-year-old Burnis (Buris) Clewis.

After the shooting, police said that Burnis ran out of his home, realized what happened and drove after the suspects in his car, but he crashed near the area of 3600 Elsie Faye Heggins Street. It's possible that the suspects fired towards him at the time, Caldwell said. Both men did not survive.

"Burnis, he wanted to make sure that somebody paid for killing his brother," Caldwell told WFAA in 2018.

Marco and Burnis were Caldwell’s youngest and oldest sons.

Caldwell added both took excellent care of her, got her to medical appointments on time and that the pair was going to help her put up a new roof by the end of the year.

Marco had three children, a 1-year-old, an 8-year-old, and a 20-year-old.

Detectives have struggled with this case and in 2018 said that it didn't appear to be gang-related.

Caldwell said she figured someone who knows something would have spoken up by now.

"The hardest thing to do is call the police and ask if there is anything new today, and they have nothing," Caldwell said.

Caldwell told WFAA that detectives have security video of a suspect vehicle but can't get a plate.

Detectives with the Dallas Police Department recently asked the public for more tips and said a possible suspect vehicle is white, has four doors, and might be a Nissan Sentra.

Now, Caldwell is echoing the department's pleas.

"Give me comfort. Give me closure. Give me something," Caldwell said.

"What would it take for me to stop crying every night? Somebody to step up and say, 'we know who did this.' Give us a name and give me a reason why you would take my sons."

If anyone has any information regarding either incident, don't hesitate to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel, #8890, at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.