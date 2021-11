Police say the vehicle lost control, collided with a building and an electric pole, then caught on fire, police said.

DALLAS — Two people died in a fiery crash early Thursday in Dallas, police said.

It happened about 2:25 a.m. at the 1600 block of S. Good Latimer Expressway, near Louise Avenue. The two male victims were headed southbound in a gray two-door vehicle.

Police say the vehicle lost control, collided with a building and an electric pole, then caught on fire, police said.

The victims' names have not been released.

No other information was available.