3-vehicle crash in Rowlett caused teenager to be taken to hospital in critical condition, police say

As of Tuesday, there is no information this accident was due to intoxication or racing, according to police.

ROWLETT, Texas — A North Texas woman is fighting for her life in a hospital after she was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday, according to the police.

On Tuesday around 4:52 p.m., some officers with the Rowlett Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Rowlett Road and Locust Street in reference to a major accident. Rowlett Police along with Rowlett Fire and Medics responded to the scene.

At the time, it appears the motor accident involved three vehicles, police say.

From @Rowlett_PD: Three-car accident with injuries southbound Rowlett Rd. at Locust. Both lanes of southbound Rowlett Rd. are closed for investigation. — City of Rowlett, Texas (@RowlettTexas) April 5, 2022

A 19-year-old female driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

