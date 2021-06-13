3 MedStar workers, 1 car driver injured in Fort Worth ambulance tipover

The ambulance had lights and sirens on and was broadsided by the car in an intersection, officials said. The impact caused the ambulance to tip over.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three MedStar workers and the driver of another vehicle suffered minor injuries when an ambulance tipped over in Fort Worth Sunday after a car hit it in an intersection as the ambulance was on its way to respond to a heat call near Highway 820 and Hemphill Street, officials said.

The three injured MedStar members were taken to Harris Methodist to be treated for their injuries. The driver of the vehicle that hit the ambulance, causing the ambulance to tip over, was also taken to Harris Methodist with minor injuries, officials said.

