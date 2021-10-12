2021 Dallas Marathon: Road closures, map details, DART info, more

WFAA's team is breaking down the information you need to know to navigate.

DALLAS — After two years, the BMW Dallas Marathon is BACK!

Organizers canceled the race last year and rescheduled it for early May, but then the delta COVID-19 variant hit North Texas and sent cases climbing again, pushing the race back to its normal slot in mid-December.

With the return of the marathon, travelers will need to keep an eye out for road closures along the route - which could make for a messy weekend commute.

Dallas Marathon race map

The marathon will wind through several Dallas neighborhoods and will "highlight the best areas of the city."

All runners will start and finish at Dallas City Hall Plaza, near the intersection of Marilla and Akard streets. But there are different race courses, depending on if you're running the half, full or ultra marathon.

The half marathon will take runners through Downtown, before heading north through Uptown to follow alongside Turtle Creek. The course will then cut across US-75, before heading south through Lower Greenville where it will then follow Swiss Avenue in Old East Dallas. The course will then wind through a piece of Deep Ellum before heading back to the start line.

Those running the full marathon will follow the same course, but will break off to run around White Rock Lake before linking back up near Skillman Street.

Ultra marathon runners will also run the perimeter of White Rock Lake and additional miles along the Santa Fe Trail before linking back up to the course.

Drivers should plan to avoid the areas along the race course to avoid delays.

See the map below:

Can I take DART?

Yes!

While runners will have access to parking lots within walking distance to the start and finish lines, DART lines can get runners - and spectators - close to the action. Race organizers strongly recommend taking the rail system to avoid delays.

Station closest to event venue:

Convention Center Station

Stations close to marathon course for spectator viewing:

Mockingbird Station (near mile 7)

White Rock Station (near mile 14.5)

Key Departure Stations:

Plano (near Parker Road and Central Expressway/Hwy 75) - First train leaves at: 4:21 a.m.; Travel Time to West End: 44 minutes

North Carrollton (near G. Bush Turnpike & I-35) - First train leaves at: 4:19 a.m.; Travel Time to West End: 41 minutes

Irving Convention Center (near Hwy 114 & W. Northwest Hwy) - First train leaves at: 5:19 a.m.; Travel Time to West End: 33 minutes

When and what time does the race start?

Official start times vary for Saturday events, but the official start time for all Sunday events - including the marathon, half marathon, ultra and the relays - is 8:30 a.m.