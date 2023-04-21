$200M project to bring 1,500 new jobs to Dallas-Fort Worth

The new solar facility is expected to begin production in 2024.

WILMER, Texas — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal

A smart solar products and solutions supplier is making a big bet on the North Texas community of Wilmer.

Trina Solar plans to build a more than 1 million-square-foot facility to manufacture photovoltaic modules, specifically large power output Vertex modules.

PV modules can come into play across a variety of products, and will be used, for instance, to create a net-zero development for Wells Fargo's forthcoming regional campus in Irving.

The Vertex modules produced at the Wilmer facility will utilize 210-millimeter large size wafers. The company said will source polysilicon from the US and Europe.

The facility is expected to begin production in 2024 and will provide 1,500 jobs. Trina plans to invest more than $200 million in property and equipment tied to the project.

“This manufacturing facility will be a shining example of how the Wilmer community will continue to thrive with the long-term commitment that Trina is investing within our community,” said Wilmer Mayor Shelia Petta in a prepared statement.

“It’s great to see that companies are reinvigorating manufacturing and creating workforce opportunities especially within Southern Dallas County as this region continues to explode with growth,” she added.

Trina said that this is its first module factory in the Western Hemisphere.

“This factory sets the stage for Trina to continuously expand business in the U.S. and show our customers that we are committed to providing best-in-class products. Trina will announce additional investments in American communities soon. We are grateful to the State of Texas, Dallas County, and the City of Wilmer, Texas for working with us on this exciting project,“ said Steven Zhu, the company's president for the North American region.

Trina, which was founded in 1997 and has been US-based since 2006, specializes in clean energy providing PV module and smart energy solutions.