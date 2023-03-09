Portillo's location slated for another North Texas city

The construction cost for the 7,700-square-foot project is estimated at $4.1 million.

MANSFIELD, Texas — Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Dallas Business Journal.

Popular hot dog chain Portillo's Inc. is growing once again in Dallas-Fort Worth.

A filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows the Chicago-based restaurant will begin work on a new location in Mansfield in December.

Located at 410 U.S. 287, the new Portillo's (Nasdaq: PTLO) is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2024. The construction cost for the 7,700-square-foot project is estimated at $4.1 million.

Illinois-based Jenson and Jensen Associates is listed as the design firm on the filing.

The Mansfield location will be located within Shops at Broad retail center, which got a new owner earlier this year when Trez Capital took over the property.

After launching its first North Texas outpost in The Colony to great hullabaloo in January of this year, additional state filings have shown that Portillo's plans to add new spots in North Fort Worth, Arlington and Allen.

The concept has flourished so far in the region, and its first DFW restaurant received a mention during an earnings call on March 2.

In its first months, the location in The Colony on average raked in $48,000 in revenue per day, according to the company's first-quarter earnings call, making it the company's top location in the U.S.

"This means it's been matching the volumes of restaurants in Chicago that have been open for decades," Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo said during the call.

"Specifically, The Colony has averaged $48,000 in sales per day since the grand opening. Now, that annualizes to $17 million per year; and that's a crazy number, so please don't model that. It's definitely coming down. But we feel really good that this restaurant will significantly exceed our underwriting expectations and sets us up for further success in Texas as we continued to expand," he added.