2 women killed, 5-year-old girl hurt in I-30 crash, Dallas authorities say

Two women were killed and a 5-year-old girl was injured in a crash Saturday night on westbound Interstate 30, a spokesperson for the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. near Hampton Road.

A Ford F-150 had collided intro the back of a Chrysler PT Cruiser on the instertate, officials said. The crash happened as the women were leaving the area after helping a family member who had had mechanical issues.

They entered the freeway on the right lane while driving in reverse, and that's when they collided with the F-150, the spokesperson said.

Monica Gallegos, 28, and Carolina Hernandez, 54, were both pronounced dead at a local hospital within two hours after first responders extracted them from the PT Cruiser in critical condition, officials said.

The 5-year-old girl was found injured on the ground near the wreck and was stable as first responders took her to a local hospital.

The driver of the F-150 said he did not need to be taken to the hospital. No charges are expected in the crash, according to officials.