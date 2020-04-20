Man killed trying to cross westbound I-20, Dallas authorities say

No charges are expected in the incident, a spokesperson for the sheriff's department said.

A man was killed Saturday night when he tried to cross westbound Interstate 20 from south to north, officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said.

The driver of a truck tractor-trailer was driving in the right lane around 11 p.m. when the driver realized he struck something, sheriff's deputies said. The driver continued going down the road at first but then turned around and returned to the scene where the man had been fatally struck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, which was east of Dowdy Ferry Road on the interstate, sheriff's deputies said.

The medical examiner is now working to identify the man. No charges are expected in the incident.