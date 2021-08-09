2 Forney schools closed Wednesday after deadly shooting near campuses, officials say

Forney ISD said classes at North Forney High School and Smith Intermediate School have been canceled for Wednesday.

FORNEY, Texas — Classes at two Forney ISD schools were canceled Wednesday after an early morning shooting that left one person dead near the campuses, officials said.

In a message to parents, Forney ISD said North Forney High School and Smith Intermediate School are closed for the day as authorities investigate the off-campus incident.

"Law enforcement agencies are currently working an incident off-campus that is blocking a large area of roadway around North Forney High and Smith Intermediate for an indefinite amount of time today," Forney ISD stated.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office told WFAA the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 6100 block of Falcon Way, where officers found a male victim dead from gunshot wounds. The victim has not yet been identified.

There was also no immediate information on a possible suspect as the investigation remains active.

Anyone who may have information on the shooting is urged to call the sheriff's office at 972-932-9789 or email mitchel.hempel@kaufmanso.com.