Woman killed, son injured after chase suspect runs red light in Garland, police say

GARLAND, Texas — A woman was killed in a crash with a driver who was fleeing police in Garland on Monday, police said.

The woman's 10-year-old son was also critically injured in the crash, according to a police news release.

The incident began about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Shiloh Road and Northwest Highway, where a Garland police officer stopped the driver of a Honda Accord.

When the officer found evidence of drugs inside the car, the driver, later identified as Bobby Lee Murphy, 37, sped away, police said.

Police tried to catch up with Murphy, who also had two passengers in the car, but lost him as he drove north on Garland Avenue.

Another officer near Garland Avenue and Miller Road spotted Murphy, who drove through a red light at the intersection and hit a silver Toyota that was heading west on Miller.

Murphy also struck a black Honda CRV that was stopped at the red light at southbound Garland Avenue.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 28-year-old Karla Rico, died at the scene, police said.

Her son was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A woman driving the Honda CRV had minor injuries but was released at the scene, police said.

Murphy was taken to a hospital and remained there later Monday night. Police said he faces charges in the crash and the chase from police.